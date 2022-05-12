SenesTech: Q1 Earnings Insights

SenesTech SNES reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

SenesTech beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $107.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SenesTech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.18 -0.15 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.18 -0.15 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 290.00K 220.00K 90.00K 80.00K Revenue Actual 169.00K 183.00K 160.00K 88.00K

