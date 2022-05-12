SenesTech: Q1 Earnings Insights

SenesTech SNES reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
SenesTech beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $107.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SenesTech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|290.00K
|220.00K
|90.00K
|80.00K
|Revenue Actual
|169.00K
|183.00K
|160.00K
|88.00K
