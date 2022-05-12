10x Genomics: Q1 Earnings Insights

10x Genomics TXG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
10x Genomics missed estimated earnings by 22.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $8.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 14.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 10x Genomics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.09
|-0.20
|-0.26
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.38
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.10
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|113.34M
|148.53M
|122.62M
|112.85M
|102.51M
|Revenue Actual
|114.50M
|143.53M
|125.30M
|115.84M
|105.82M
