Nova: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nova NVMI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nova beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $49.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nova's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.91 0.73 0.62 EPS Actual 1.08 1.16 0.90 0.70 Revenue Estimate 118.20M 102.80M 88.38M 79.79M Revenue Actual 121.52M 112.71M 97.75M 84.13M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Nova management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.09 and $1.23 per share.

