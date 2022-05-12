Nova: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nova NVMI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nova beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $49.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nova's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|0.91
|0.73
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.16
|0.90
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|118.20M
|102.80M
|88.38M
|79.79M
|Revenue Actual
|121.52M
|112.71M
|97.75M
|84.13M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Nova management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.09 and $1.23 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Nova visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.