QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Coffee Company BRC Shares Slide On Q1 Miss

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read
  • BRC Inc BRCC reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $65.84 million, missing the consensus of $71.85 million.
  • Direct Consumer revenue remained flat at $38.3 million. Revenue from Wholesale jumped 135% to $22 million, and Outpost increased 397% to $5.5 million.
  • The gross profit increased 18% Y/Y to $23.2 million with a gross margin of 35%, a 499-basis point contraction.
  • General and administrative expenses rose 208% to $14.9 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(15.8) million versus an operating income of $0.5 million a year ago.
  • The company held $110.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(6.2) million versus an adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(1.36) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.02).
  • Price Action: BRCC shares are trading lower by 5.17% at $9.91 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral