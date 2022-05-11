Fortuna Silver Mines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fortuna Silver Mines FSM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Fortuna Silver Mines beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $64.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fortuna Silver Mines's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.15
|0.10
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.08
|0.12
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|199.00M
|175.75M
|67.00M
|67.00M
|Revenue Actual
|198.90M
|162.57M
|120.50M
|117.80M
To track all earnings releases for Fortuna Silver Mines visit their earnings calendar here.
