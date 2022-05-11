Fortuna Silver Mines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fortuna Silver Mines FSM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fortuna Silver Mines beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $64.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fortuna Silver Mines's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.15 0.10 0.10 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.12 0.15 Revenue Estimate 199.00M 175.75M 67.00M 67.00M Revenue Actual 198.90M 162.57M 120.50M 117.80M

