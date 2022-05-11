Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 38.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.68.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.