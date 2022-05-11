Perrigo Shares Pop On Raised FY22 Guidance Surpassing Consensus Estimates

by

(NYSE: PRGO) Q1 FY22 sales increased 6.4% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, almost in line with the consensus of $1.1 billion. The growth was led by strong consumer demand, particularly for cough/cold products globally and infant formula in the U.S. after competitor recall.

Adjusted EPS decreased 34% to $0.33, as higher sales volumes, increased pricing, and procurement actions were more than offset by cost headwinds and unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements.

Currency-neutral EPS was $0.37, including a $0.02 per share negative impact from the war in Ukraine.

Guidance: Perrigo expects FY22 sales growth of 8.5% - 9.5% compared to the previous outlook of 3.5% to 4.5%.

It sees sales of $4.49 billion - $4.53 billion, beating the consensus of $4.49 billion.

It expects organic sales growth of 8% - 9% up from 7.0% - 8.0% expected earlier.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.40, up from $2.10 - $2.30, reflecting approximately $0.35 from the HRA acquisition, offset by $0.10 from the unfavorable exchange rate, $0.05 Russia impact, and around $0.05 in higher interest expense.

Price Action: PRGO shares are up 5.52% at $34.11 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

