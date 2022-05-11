QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Wendy's Shares Are Plunging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 9:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Wendy's Co WEN reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $488.6 million, missing the consensus of $497.1 million.
  • Adjusted revenues increased 6.8% to $396.1 million.
  • Global Systemwide sales improved 4.2%, with Systemwide sales in the U.S. rising 2.4% and International improving 19.2%. 
  • Global same-restaurant sales growth was 2.4%.
  • The company-operated restaurant margin contracted by 540 basis points to 11.6%.
  • General and administrative expenses declined 18.5% Y/Y to $62.3 million.
  • The operating margin was 15.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 9.9% Y/Y to $74.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.6% Y/Y to $106.9 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.17 missed the consensus of $0.18.
  • The company held $828 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $21 million.
  • Outlook: Wendy's continues to see FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.82 - $0.86, below the consensus of $0.87.
  • The company expects FY22 global systemwide sales growth of 6% to 8%.
  • Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 9.78% at $16.33 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceRestaurantsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral