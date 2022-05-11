Why Wendy's Shares Are Plunging Today

by

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $488.6 million, missing the consensus of $497.1 million. Adjusted revenues increased 6.8% to $396.1 million.

Global Systemwide sales improved 4.2%, with Systemwide sales in the U.S. rising 2.4% and International improving 19.2%.

Global same-restaurant sales growth was 2.4%.

The company-operated restaurant margin contracted by 540 basis points to 11.6%.

General and administrative expenses declined 18.5% Y/Y to $62.3 million.

The operating margin was 15.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 9.9% Y/Y to $74.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.6% Y/Y to $106.9 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.17 missed the consensus of $0.18.

The company held $828 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $21 million.

Wendy's continues to see FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.82 - $0.86, below the consensus of $0.87. The company expects FY22 global systemwide sales growth of 6% to 8%.

Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 9.78% at $16.33 on the last check Wednesday.

