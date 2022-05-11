Recap: SWK Holdings Q1 Earnings

SWK Holdings SWKH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SWK Holdings beat estimated earnings by 88.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $1.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 0.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SWK Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.47 0.34 0.48 EPS Actual 0.74 0.33 1.34 0.37 Revenue Estimate 14.96M 8.60M 9.42M 8.38M Revenue Actual 14.96M 9.56M 22.27M 9.37M

