Recap: SWK Holdings Q1 Earnings

SWK Holdings SWKH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
SWK Holdings beat estimated earnings by 88.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $1.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 0.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SWK Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.47
|0.34
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.33
|1.34
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|14.96M
|8.60M
|9.42M
|8.38M
|Revenue Actual
|14.96M
|9.56M
|22.27M
|9.37M
