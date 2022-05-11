Xeris Biopharma Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xeris Biopharma Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $13.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.37
|-0.30
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.42
|-0.39
|-0.41
|-0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|18.90M
|11.03M
|9.54M
|7.47M
|Revenue Actual
|21.43M
|11.04M
|8.84M
|8.05M
To track all earnings releases for Xeris Biopharma Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.