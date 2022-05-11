Xeris Biopharma Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xeris Biopharma Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $13.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.37 -0.30 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.39 -0.41 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 18.90M 11.03M 9.54M 7.47M Revenue Actual 21.43M 11.04M 8.84M 8.05M

