Recap: GoHealth Q1 Earnings

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $66.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.86 which was followed by a 10.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GoHealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|-0.10
|-0.04
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|2.01
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|527.64M
|198.85M
|175.08M
|175.51M
|Revenue Actual
|449.60M
|211.73M
|196.90M
|204.18M
To track all earnings releases for GoHealth visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings