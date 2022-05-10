Recap: GoHealth Q1 Earnings

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $66.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.86 which was followed by a 10.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoHealth's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.10 -0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual 2.01 -0.18 -0.12 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 527.64M 198.85M 175.08M 175.51M Revenue Actual 449.60M 211.73M 196.90M 204.18M

To track all earnings releases for GoHealth visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.