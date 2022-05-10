GrowGeneration: Q1 Earnings Insights

GrowGeneration GRWG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GrowGeneration missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $8.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GrowGeneration's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.09 0.12 0.07 EPS Actual -0.07 0.07 0.11 0.10 Revenue Estimate 89.09M 114.78M 111.69M 87.14M Revenue Actual 90.58M 116.00M 125.89M 90.02M

