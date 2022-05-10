GrowGeneration: Q1 Earnings Insights

GrowGeneration GRWG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GrowGeneration missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $8.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GrowGeneration's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|0.09
|0.12
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|89.09M
|114.78M
|111.69M
|87.14M
|Revenue Actual
|90.58M
|116.00M
|125.89M
|90.02M
To track all earnings releases for GrowGeneration visit their earnings calendar here.
