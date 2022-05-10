The RealReal: Q1 Earnings Insights

The RealReal REAL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

The RealReal beat estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.51.

Revenue was up $47.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The RealReal's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.50 -0.47 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.47 -0.50 -0.49 Revenue Estimate 134.98M 113.34M 107.25M 95.80M Revenue Actual 145.12M 118.84M 104.91M 98.82M

