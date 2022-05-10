The RealReal: Q1 Earnings Insights

The RealReal REAL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
The RealReal beat estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.51.
Revenue was up $47.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The RealReal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.50
|-0.47
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.42
|-0.47
|-0.50
|-0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|134.98M
|113.34M
|107.25M
|95.80M
|Revenue Actual
|145.12M
|118.84M
|104.91M
|98.82M
