Ziff Davis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ziff Davis ZD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ziff Davis beat estimated earnings by 1.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.21.
Revenue was down $83.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ziff Davis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.07
|2.24
|2.03
|1.66
|EPS Actual
|2.17
|2.34
|2.41
|2.18
|Revenue Estimate
|407.10M
|425.48M
|394.56M
|363.23M
|Revenue Actual
|408.63M
|444.25M
|429.04M
|398.19M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ziff Davis management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.52 and $6.79 per share.
