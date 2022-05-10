Ziff Davis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ziff Davis ZD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ziff Davis beat estimated earnings by 1.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was down $83.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ziff Davis's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.07 2.24 2.03 1.66 EPS Actual 2.17 2.34 2.41 2.18 Revenue Estimate 407.10M 425.48M 394.56M 363.23M Revenue Actual 408.63M 444.25M 429.04M 398.19M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ziff Davis management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.52 and $6.79 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Ziff Davis visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.