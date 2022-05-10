QQQ
Clover Health Was Up 15% Before Turning Lower: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 10, 2022 12:32 PM | 1 min read

Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV shares are trading lower Tuesday. The stock initially surged after the company reported better-than-expected top-line results and reaffirmed guidance, but it's pulling back significantly today.

Clover Health reported first-quarter revenue of $874.4 million, which beat the $787.34 million estimate. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $75.3 million.

Lives under management reached approximately 257,000 during the quarter, up from about 66,000 year-over-year.

"We are cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2022, and are maintaining our expectations for a meaningful improvement over last year," said Mark Herbers, interim CFO of Clover Health.

Clover Health reaffirmed expectations for full-year 2022 revenue of $3 billion to $3.4 billion versus the $3.24 billion estimate.

SVB Leerink analyst Whit Mayo maintained Clover Health with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $2.50 to $3.00.

CLOV 52-Week Range: $1.95 - $28.85 

The stock was down 3.32% at $2.33 at press time.

Photo: Parentingupstream from Pixabay.

