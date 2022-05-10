Xpel Q1 Earnings Exceed Estimates Amid New Car Inventory Constraints

by

Xpel Inc XPEL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 38.6% year-on-year to $71.86 million, beating the consensus of $68.86 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 38.6% year-on-year to $71.86 million, beating the consensus of $68.86 million. Product revenue rose 29.3% Y/Y, and Services revenue increased 98.5%.

The gross margin for the quarter expanded 330 basis points to 38.6%.

The operating margin was 14%, and operating income for the quarter rose 17.4% to $10 million.

EBITDA grew 29.6% to $11.9 million, with a margin of 16.5%, versus 17.7% last year.

EPS of $0.28 beat the consensus of $0.24.

The company held $10.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, "We delivered a strong first quarter to begin 2022, despite on-going challenges with new car inventory in the US and impacts from COVID-related lockdowns in China."

"Despite this unusual environment, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver solid results in coming quarters," Pape added.

Price Action: XPEL shares traded higher by 1.82% at $42.97 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.