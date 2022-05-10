QQQ
Dentsply Sirona's Q1 Earnings Miss Street Expectations, Cuts FY22 Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 3:19 PM | 1 min read
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc's XRAY Q1 FY22 sales decreased 6.1% Y/Y to $965 million, missing the consensus of $988.43 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.52 from $0.72 a year ago and missed the consensus of $0.56.
  • "The first quarter was a challenging quarter, and our financial performance and revised outlook reflect the impact of larger-than-expected macroeconomic headwinds and lower-than-expected performance in the United States.," said John Groetelaars, Interim CEO.
  • Technologies & Equipment sales decreased 5.4% (-0.5% organic) to $565 million, driven by supply chain constraints and a weaker sales performance in the U.S., partially offset by continued growth in dentist-directed clear aligners and Implants.
  • Consumables sales declined 7.1% to $400 million, and organic sales fell 2.7%, driven by a weaker sales performance, the impact of COVID-19 variants on sales volumes in certain markets, supply chain constraints, partially offset by increased pricing and demand for Endodontic Consumables.
  • Operating cash flow reached $93 million.
  • Guidance: For FY22, Dentsply Sirona expects organic sales growth of 2% - 3%, with net sales of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion, versus the consensus of $4.23 billion.
  • Earlier, the company expected sales growth of 4% - 5%, with sales of $4.3 billion - $4.4 billion.
  • The adjusted operating income margin is expected to be greater than 17% (earlier 21%).
  • The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.35 - $2.55, down from the prior outlook of $3.05 - $3.25 and the consensus of $2.77.
  • Price Action: XRAY shares are down 6.89% at $36.55 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral