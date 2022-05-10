QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Vroom Shares Are Racing Higher Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 10, 2022 11:28 AM | 1 min read

Vroom Inc VRM shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. 

Vroom said first-quarter revenue increased 56.3% year-over-year to $923.77 million, which beat the $878.13 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 71 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of $1.01 per share.

Vroom said it sold 19,473 e-commerce units in the first quarter, up 26% year-over-year. E-commerce revenue totaled $675.4 million, up 60% year-over-year. Vroom said it expects e-commerce unit sales to be between 45,000 and 55,000 for full-year 2022. 

The company announced a business realignment plan designed to position Vroom for long-term profitable growth by prioritizing unit economics, reducing operating expenses and maximizing liquidity. Vroom expects to reduce costs by $135 million to $165 million once the realignment plan is fully executed.

Vroom also announced that it appointed Tom Shortt to CEO, effective immediately. Shortt previously served as COO of Vroom. 

See Also: So What's Going On With SoFi Technologies Shares Today?

VRM 52-Week Range: $1.08 - $46.30

The stock was up 24.9% at $1.35 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Vroom.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas