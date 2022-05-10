Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $647.82 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Corbus Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|350.00K
|650.00K
|870.00K
|960.00K
|Revenue Actual
|0
|97.32K
|136.56K
|647.82K
