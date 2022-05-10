Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $647.82 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Corbus Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.11 -0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.02 -0.15 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 350.00K 650.00K 870.00K 960.00K Revenue Actual 0 97.32K 136.56K 647.82K

To track all earnings releases for Corbus Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.