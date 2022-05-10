QQQ
Assertio Posts Higher Q1 Sales, Profits; Lifts FY22 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
  • Assertio Holdings Inc ASRT posted Q1 sales of $35.5 million, up 37% Y/Y, surpassing the consensus of $33.06 million.
  • The increase was primarily driven by higher net pricing on Indocin and the addition of Otrexup.
  • The gross profit margin was 88% or 344 basis points higher than the prior-year quarter due to a change in product mix and improved margins on Indocin.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased from $15.7 million to $23.9 million.
  • The company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.27 a year ago and well ahead of the consensus of $0.09.
  • Guidance: Assertio reaffirmed FY22 sales of $126 million - $136 million, compared to the consensus of $131.71 million.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $66 million - $74 million, higher than the previous guidance of $64 million - $72 million.
  • Price Action: ASRT shares are 18.6% at $2.23 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

