Telos Registers 10% Revenue Decline In Q1; Reaffirms FY22 Guidance

reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10% year-on-year to $50.2 million. Services revenue declined 7.6% Y/Y to $48.1 million. The gross margin expanded by 1,160 bps to 37.6%. Adjusted EPS loss was $(0.01).

Telos generated $0.25 million in operating cash flow in the quarter and held $120.2 million in cash and equivalents.

Telos sees Q2 revenue of $50 million - $54 million, representing (7%) - 1% change Y/Y. Telos reiterated FY22 revenue of $226 million - $257 million, representing (7%) - 6% change Y/Y.

Price Action: TLS shares traded lower by 3.14% at $6.78 on the last check Tuesday.

