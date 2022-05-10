Here's Why AdaptHealth Shares Are Soaring Today

by

AdaptHealth Corp AHCO says it delivered solid Q1 net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as it began to overcome ongoing challenges resulting from shortages of CPAP equipment.

says it delivered solid Q1 net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as it began to overcome ongoing challenges resulting from shortages of CPAP equipment. Net revenue increased 46.5% to $706.2 million, beating the consensus of $651.46 million.

Organic growth for the first quarter was 3.7%, and non-acquired growth was 3.7%.

EPS of $0.08, a turnaround from EPS loss of $(0.08), came in below the consensus of $0.18.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.1% to $137.6 million.

During the quarter, the company began integrating the previously-announced acquisition of Community Surgical Supply. For the year to date, AHCO completed six HME and Sleep providers acquisitions.

Cash flow from operations was $66.5 million compared to $18.4 million a year ago.

Share Buyback: The company announced a share repurchase program for up to $200 million through December 31, 2022.

The company announced a share repurchase program for up to $200 million through December 31, 2022. Guidance: AdaptHealth expects FY22 sales of $2.84 billion to $3.04 billion (previously $2.825 billion to $3.025 billion), versus the consensus of $2.92 billion.

AdaptHealth expects FY22 sales of $2.84 billion to $3.04 billion (previously $2.825 billion to $3.025 billion), versus the consensus of $2.92 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of $615 million to $675 million (previously $610 million to $670 million).

Price Action: AHCO shares traded 21.4% higher at $13.88 on the last check Tuesday.

