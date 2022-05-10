Sysco: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sysco SYY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sysco beat estimated earnings by 29.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $5.08 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sysco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.86
|0.60
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.83
|0.71
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|16.10B
|15.87B
|14.23B
|12.39B
|Revenue Actual
|16.32B
|16.46B
|16.14B
|11.82B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Sysco management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.16 and $3.26 per share.
