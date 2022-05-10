Sysco: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sysco SYY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sysco beat estimated earnings by 29.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $5.08 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sysco's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.86 0.60 0.20 EPS Actual 0.57 0.83 0.71 0.22 Revenue Estimate 16.10B 15.87B 14.23B 12.39B Revenue Actual 16.32B 16.46B 16.14B 11.82B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Sysco management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.16 and $3.26 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Sysco visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.