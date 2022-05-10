Recap: F-star Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

F-star Therapeutics FSTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
F-star Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.67.
Revenue was down $366.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58 which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at F-star Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.58
|-0.74
|-1.16
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|-0.52
|-0.92
|-1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|9.98M
|2.48M
|750.00K
|1.20M
|Revenue Actual
|17.50M
|751.00K
|0
|2.92M
To track all earnings releases for F-star Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.