Recap: F-star Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

F-star Therapeutics FSTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

F-star Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was down $366.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58 which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F-star Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.58 -0.74 -1.16 EPS Actual 0.47 -0.52 -0.92 -1.08 Revenue Estimate 9.98M 2.48M 750.00K 1.20M Revenue Actual 17.50M 751.00K 0 2.92M

To track all earnings releases for F-star Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.