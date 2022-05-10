ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $9.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 7.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ANI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.70
|0.68
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|1.01
|0.67
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|56.30M
|49.70M
|48.05M
|46.80M
|Revenue Actual
|60.93M
|52.06M
|48.62M
|54.52M
To track all earnings releases for ANI Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.