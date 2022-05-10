ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $9.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 7.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ANI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.70 0.68 0.71 EPS Actual 0.54 1.01 0.67 1.04 Revenue Estimate 56.30M 49.70M 48.05M 46.80M Revenue Actual 60.93M 52.06M 48.62M 54.52M

