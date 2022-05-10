Recap: Peloton Interactive Q3 Earnings

Peloton Interactive PTON reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Peloton Interactive missed estimated earnings by 38.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-0.83.
Revenue was down $297.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Peloton Interactive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.20
|-1.07
|-0.44
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-1.39
|-1.25
|-1.05
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|810.76M
|921.66M
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.13B
|805.20M
|936.90M
|1.26B
