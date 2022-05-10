Recap: Peloton Interactive Q3 Earnings

Peloton Interactive PTON reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Peloton Interactive missed estimated earnings by 38.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-0.83.

Revenue was down $297.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Peloton Interactive's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -1.20 -1.07 -0.44 -0.12 EPS Actual -1.39 -1.25 -1.05 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 810.76M 921.66M 1.11B Revenue Actual 1.13B 805.20M 936.90M 1.26B

