The Middleby: Q1 Earnings Insights

The Middleby MIDD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The Middleby beat estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.1.
Revenue was up $236.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The Middleby's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.03
|2
|2.04
|1.62
|EPS Actual
|2.11
|1.92
|2.11
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|847.44M
|825.88M
|803.17M
|728.70M
|Revenue Actual
|866.42M
|817.54M
|808.77M
|758.06M
To track all earnings releases for The Middleby visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
