Why TreeHouse Foods Shares Are Surging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 12:56 PM | 1 min read
  • TreeHouse Foods Inc THS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $1.14 billion, beating the consensus of $1.09 billion.
  • The gross profit for the quarter contracted 350 basis points Y/Y to 13.6%.
  • The company reported an operating loss of $(40.7) million versus an operating income of $11 million last year. The operating expenses rose 15% Y/Y to $195.7 million.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.15) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.52).
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations fell 43% to $57.5 million, primarily due to commodity and freight cost inflation.
  • The company held $192.8 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Outlook: TreeHouse reaffirmed its FY22 sales growth outlook of at least 11% year-over-year. The company expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $385 million - $415 million.
  • Price Action: THS shares traded higher by 18% at $36.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral