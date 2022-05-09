QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
RadNet Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations, Revises FY22 Guidance Levels Upwards

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 9:24 AM | 1 min read
  • RadNet Inc RDNT reports Q1 FY22 revenue of $341.8 million, +8.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $330.41 million.
  • Revenue increased 8.2%, excluding Artificial Intelligence reporting segment.
  • Aggregate procedural volumes increased 8.8%; Same-center procedural volumes increased 6.6% Y/Y.
  • RadNet's adjusted EBITDA grew 4.1% Y/Y to $41.7 million, excluding losses from the AI reporting segment and Provider Relieve Funding.
  • The company posted an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.15), a turnaround from an EPS of 0.05 a year ago.
  • Dr. Howard Berger, president & CEO, commented, "Despite being impacted in January by the omicron variant of COVID-19, we produced the highest first-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA from our imaging center operations in our company's history." 
  • Guidance: RadNet expects FY22 sales of $1.36 billion - $1.41 billion, up from previous guidance of $1.35 billion - $1.4 billion, versus the consensus of $1.38 billion.
  • It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $208 million - $218 million, compared to earlier guidance of $205 million - $215 million.
  • Price Action: RDNT shares closed 4.86% lower at $19.00 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

