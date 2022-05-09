Recap: Alimera Sciences Q1 Earnings

Alimera Sciences ALIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alimera Sciences missed estimated earnings by 23.19%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.69.

Revenue was up $684.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alimera Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.52 1.06 -0.54 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.60 0.72 -0.63 Revenue Estimate 13.40M 12.37M 16.04M 12.07M Revenue Actual 13.96M 12.15M 21.70M 11.21M

