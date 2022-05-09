Recap: Alimera Sciences Q1 Earnings

Alimera Sciences ALIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alimera Sciences missed estimated earnings by 23.19%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.69.
Revenue was up $684.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alimera Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.52
|1.06
|-0.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.60
|0.72
|-0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|13.40M
|12.37M
|16.04M
|12.07M
|Revenue Actual
|13.96M
|12.15M
|21.70M
|11.21M
To track all earnings releases for Alimera Sciences visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.