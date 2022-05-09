Recap: Audacy Q1 Earnings

Audacy AUD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Audacy missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $34.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Audacy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.09
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|342.35M
|329.68M
|308.24M
|245.23M
|Revenue Actual
|344.73M
|329.44M
|304.46M
|240.76M
To track all earnings releases for Audacy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews