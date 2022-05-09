Recap: Audacy Q1 Earnings

Audacy AUD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Audacy missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $34.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Audacy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.09 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.16 -0.04 0.01 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 342.35M 329.68M 308.24M 245.23M Revenue Actual 344.73M 329.44M 304.46M 240.76M

To track all earnings releases for Audacy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.