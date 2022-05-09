ADC Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

ADC Therapeutics ADCT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
ADC Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 48.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.7.
Revenue was up $46.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ADC Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.86
|-0.92
|-0.82
|-0.90
|EPS Actual
|-0.39
|-0.59
|-0.70
|-0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|16.46M
|7.39M
|2.37M
|90.00K
|Revenue Actual
|17.01M
|13.15M
|3.76M
|0
To track all earnings releases for ADC Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
