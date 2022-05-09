ADC Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

ADC Therapeutics ADCT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ADC Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 48.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.7.

Revenue was up $46.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ADC Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.86 -0.92 -0.82 -0.90 EPS Actual -0.39 -0.59 -0.70 -0.74 Revenue Estimate 16.46M 7.39M 2.37M 90.00K Revenue Actual 17.01M 13.15M 3.76M 0

To track all earnings releases for ADC Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.