Here's Why AvidXchange Shares Are Trading Higher On A Down Market Day

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 2:42 PM | 1 min read
  • AvidXchange Holdings, Inc AVDX reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $71.2 million, beating the consensus of $67.97 million.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 300 bps to 62.3%.
  • EPS loss of $(0.13) beat the consensus loss of $(0.17).
  • Total transactions processed were 16.9 million, up 15.6% Y/Y. Total payment volume was $15.2 billion, up 40.5% Y/Y.
  • Transaction yield was $4.23, up 11.6% Y/Y.
  • Outlook: AvidXchange raised the FY22 revenue guidance from $296.5 million -$301.5 million to $303 million -$307 million above the consensus of $299.36 million.
  • Analyst Ratings: Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $15 to $14 (54.4% upside).
  • Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $16 to $13 (43.3% upside).
  • Price Action: AVDX shares traded higher by 7.76% at $8.33 on the last check Friday.

