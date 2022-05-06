Insulet Q1 Earnings Beats Street View, Says Omnipod 5 Rollout Is 'Progressing Very Well'

- Insulet Corporation PODD posted Q1 profits of $27.8 million, or an EPS of $0.40, beating the consensus of $0.23.
- Q1 sales increased 17.1% Y/Y, or 19.3% in constant currency, to $295.4 million, exceeding the guidance range of 13% to 16% in constant currency and the consensus of $288.18 million.
- “We are off to a great start in 2022 with first-quarter financial results that reflect strong global Omnipod adoption, consumer satisfaction, and operational excellence, positioning the Company for another successful year,” Insulet President and CEO Shacey Petrovic said. “The commercial launch of Omnipod 5 is progressing very well, and we are receiving excellent customer feedback. We also recently shared compelling type 2 feasibility data demonstrating how powerful Omnipod 5 can be for this dramatically underserved population.
- Guidance: Insulet reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance for 12% and 16% growth.
- The company expects growth for Omnipod sales to range between 16% and 20%, raising the bottom end from a previously projected 15% increase.
- Price Action: PODD shares traded 8.28% lower at $208.13 on the last check Friday.
