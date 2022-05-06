Recap: Ruth's Hospitality Group Q1 Earnings

Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Ruth's Hospitality Group beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $38.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ruth's Hospitality Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.12
|0.23
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.20
|0.36
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|123.46M
|102.17M
|106.68M
|85.26M
|Revenue Actual
|126.74M
|104.19M
|110.91M
|87.28M
