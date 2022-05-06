Recap: Ruth's Hospitality Group Q1 Earnings

Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ruth's Hospitality Group beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $38.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ruth's Hospitality Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.12 0.23 0.10 EPS Actual 0.34 0.20 0.36 0.26 Revenue Estimate 123.46M 102.17M 106.68M 85.26M Revenue Actual 126.74M 104.19M 110.91M 87.28M

To track all earnings releases for Ruth's Hospitality Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.