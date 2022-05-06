QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Spectrum Brands Reports Mixed Q2 Results Amid Product Availability Challenges

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc SPB reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year, to $807.8 million, beating the consensus of $792.27 million.
  • Net sales from the Home & Personal Care increased 6.1%, Global Pet Care sales gained 0.5%, and Home & Garden rose 16.5%.
  • Gross profit fell 2.1% Y/Y to $255.6 million, and the margin contracted 270 basis points to 31.6%.
  • The operating expenses rose 22.3% Y/Y to $263.7 million. The operating loss for the quarter was $(8.1) million versus an operating income of $45.3 million.
  • The company held $195.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $79 million decreased 26.5% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.41 missed the consensus of $0.42.
  • SPB's quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share is payable on June 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 19, 2022.
  • Outlook: Spectrum Brands raised its FY22 sales growth outlook to the mid-to-high teen range (prior view: mid to high single-digit).
  • Adjusted EBITDA growth outlook raised to mid-single-digits range from low-single-digits.
  • The company continues to expect $310 million - $330 million of additional inflation during FY22 and intends to offset most of the high inflation through pricing actions.
  • Price Action: SPB shares closed lower by 3.63% at $81.70 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceGeneral