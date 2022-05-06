Spectrum Brands Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Spectrum Brands Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was down $342.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Spectrum Brands Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.57
|1.57
|1
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|1.11
|1.57
|1.76
|Revenue Estimate
|728.17M
|959.13M
|1.18B
|1.03B
|Revenue Actual
|757.20M
|1.16B
|1.16B
|1.15B
