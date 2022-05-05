CytomX Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CytomX Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $1.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 14.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CytomX Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|-0.31
|-0.32
|-0.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.40
|-0.35
|-0.30
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|24.51M
|18.08M
|16.86M
|15.43M
|Revenue Actual
|19.73M
|17.59M
|16.29M
|15.97M
To track all earnings releases for CytomX Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.