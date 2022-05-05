CytomX Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CytomX Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $1.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 14.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CytomX Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.31 -0.32 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.35 -0.30 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 24.51M 18.08M 16.86M 15.43M Revenue Actual 19.73M 17.59M 16.29M 15.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.