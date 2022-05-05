Recap: Ameren Q1 Earnings

Ameren AEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ameren missed estimated earnings by 1.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was up $313.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ameren's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|1.62
|0.88
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|1.65
|0.80
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40B
|1.76B
|1.44B
|1.54B
|Revenue Actual
|1.54B
|1.81B
|1.47B
|1.57B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ameren management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.95 and $4.15 per share.
