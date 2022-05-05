Avalara: Q1 Earnings Insights

Avalara AVLR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avalara beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $50.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avalara's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.09 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.03 0.02 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 184.34M 169.98M 153.10M 143.11M Revenue Actual 195.14M 181.17M 169.07M 153.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.