Avalara: Q1 Earnings Insights

Avalara AVLR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avalara beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $50.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avalara's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|184.34M
|169.98M
|153.10M
|143.11M
|Revenue Actual
|195.14M
|181.17M
|169.07M
|153.60M
To track all earnings releases for Avalara visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings