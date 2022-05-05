Recap: Air Transport Services Gr Q1 Earnings

Air Transport Services Gr ATSG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Air Transport Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $109.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Air Transport Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.46 0.27 0.26 EPS Actual 0.52 0.60 0.35 0.19 Revenue Estimate 463.85M 434.71M 401.76M 395.46M Revenue Actual 482.37M 465.95M 409.87M 376.09M

To track all earnings releases for Air Transport Services Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.