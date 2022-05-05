Recap: Air Transport Services Gr Q1 Earnings

Air Transport Services Gr ATSG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Air Transport Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $109.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Air Transport Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.46
|0.27
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.60
|0.35
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|463.85M
|434.71M
|401.76M
|395.46M
|Revenue Actual
|482.37M
|465.95M
|409.87M
|376.09M
To track all earnings releases for Air Transport Services Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.