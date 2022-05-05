QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wrangler, Lee Parent's Q1 Earnings Exceed Street View; Cuts Q2 EPS Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 3:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Kontoor Brands Inc KTB reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $679.74 million, beating the consensus of $655.33 million.
  • The company attributed the revenue growth to strength in Digital and continued positive trends in the U.S. wholesale business and solid performance in international markets.
  • Revenue in the U.S. increased 4% Y/Y, and International revenue rose 6%.
  • Global revenue from the Wrangler brand increased 3% Y/Y, and the Lee brand grew 6%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.43 beat the consensus of $1.22.
  • Gross profit margin for the quarter contracted 130 basis points Y/Y to 44.8%. Operating margin increased 160 basis points to 15.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 16% to $108 million.
  • Kontoor Brands held $193.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $74.8 million.
  • EBITDA of $117.8 million increased 15.8% Y/Y.
  • “We expect macroeconomic challenges will persist, with inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and COVID lockdowns weighing on the operating environment,” said CEO Scott Baxter.
  • Outlook: Kontoor Brands sees FY22 sales of above $2.7 billion, up 10% Y/Y (prior guidance of increasing high single digits) versus the consensus of $2.64 billion.
  • The company raised FY22 EPS guidance to $4.75 - $4.85 from $4.65 - $4.75, above the consensus of $4.52.
  • It sees Q2 EPS of $1.05 - $1.15 (prior guidance $1.25 - $1.35) due to COVID lockdowns in China and higher transitory freight expenses negatively impacting gross margin and profitability.
  • The company's Q2 revenue outlook is unchanged at $640 million - $650 million, increasing 30-32% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: KTB shares are trading lower by 1.29% at $40.62 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading IdeasGeneral