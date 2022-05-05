If You Invested $1000 In Golden Ocean Group 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Golden Ocean Group GOGL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.66%. Currently, Golden Ocean Group has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In GOGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GOGL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,042.41 today based on a price of $13.72 for GOGL at the time of writing.

Golden Ocean Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

