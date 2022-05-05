Shift4 Payments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shift4 Payments FOUR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shift4 Payments beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $162.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shift4 Payments's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.25 0.09 EPS Actual 0.08 0.26 0.22 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 382.86M 397.84M 291.24M 237.34M Revenue Actual 399.40M 377.80M 351.00M 239.30M

