Shift4 Payments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shift4 Payments FOUR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shift4 Payments beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $162.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shift4 Payments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.25
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.26
|0.22
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|382.86M
|397.84M
|291.24M
|237.34M
|Revenue Actual
|399.40M
|377.80M
|351.00M
|239.30M
To track all earnings releases for Shift4 Payments visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
