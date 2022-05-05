QQQ
Shift4 Payments: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read

 

Shift4 Payments FOUR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shift4 Payments beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $162.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shift4 Payments's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.25 0.09  
EPS Actual 0.08 0.26 0.22 -0.13
Revenue Estimate 382.86M 397.84M 291.24M 237.34M
Revenue Actual 399.40M 377.80M 351.00M 239.30M

To track all earnings releases for Shift4 Payments visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

