Chimera Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Chimera Investment CIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chimera Investment beat estimated earnings by 5.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $2.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chimera Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.36
|0.34
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.42
|0.54
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|141.98M
|134.12M
|128.31M
|120.39M
|Revenue Actual
|154.56M
|149.23M
|172.07M
|135.06M
To track all earnings releases for Chimera Investment visit their earnings calendar here.
