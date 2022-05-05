Chimera Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Chimera Investment CIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chimera Investment beat estimated earnings by 5.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $2.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chimera Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.36 0.34 0.30 EPS Actual 0.46 0.42 0.54 0.36 Revenue Estimate 141.98M 134.12M 128.31M 120.39M Revenue Actual 154.56M 149.23M 172.07M 135.06M

To track all earnings releases for Chimera Investment visit their earnings calendar here.

