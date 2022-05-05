Recap: NetScout Systems Q4 Earnings

NetScout Systems NTCT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NetScout Systems beat estimated earnings by 38.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was down $22.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NetScout Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.38
|0.39
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.47
|0.20
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|233.17M
|206.33M
|208.44M
|215.09M
|Revenue Actual
|262.19M
|211.92M
|190.27M
|213.39M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
NetScout Systems management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $1.97 and $2.03 per share.
To track all earnings releases for NetScout Systems visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.