Intercontinental Exchange: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intercontinental Exchange beat estimated earnings by 0.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.42.
Revenue was up $102.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intercontinental Exchange's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.22
|1.17
|1.30
|EPS Actual
|1.34
|1.30
|1.16
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.83B
|1.75B
|1.72B
|1.77B
|Revenue Actual
|1.84B
|1.80B
|1.71B
|1.80B
To track all earnings releases for Intercontinental Exchange visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.