Madison Square Garden: Q3 Earnings Insights

Earnings

Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by 37.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.59.

Revenue was up $154.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.63 -0.90 -0.76 -1.80 EPS Actual 0.65 -0.68 2.03 0.22 Revenue Estimate 290.10M 23.77M 116.84M 148.62M Revenue Actual 289.58M 18.79M 146.90M 183.01M

