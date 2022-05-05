Madison Square Garden: Q3 Earnings Insights

Madison Square Garden MSGS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by 37.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.59.
Revenue was up $154.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|-0.90
|-0.76
|-1.80
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|-0.68
|2.03
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|290.10M
|23.77M
|116.84M
|148.62M
|Revenue Actual
|289.58M
|18.79M
|146.90M
|183.01M
