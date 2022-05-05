QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Madison Square Garden: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read

 

Madison Square Garden MSGS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by 37.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.59.

Revenue was up $154.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.63 -0.90 -0.76 -1.80
EPS Actual 0.65 -0.68 2.03 0.22
Revenue Estimate 290.10M 23.77M 116.84M 148.62M
Revenue Actual 289.58M 18.79M 146.90M 183.01M

To track all earnings releases for Madison Square Garden visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews