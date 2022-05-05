Crocs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Crocs CROX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Earnings

Crocs beat estimated earnings by 32.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.55.

Revenue was up $200.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 13.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crocs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2 1.88 1.52 0.89 EPS Actual 2.15 2.47 2.23 1.49 Revenue Estimate 585.02M 610.01M 559.11M 414.23M Revenue Actual 586.63M 625.92M 640.77M 460.10M

