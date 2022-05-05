Crocs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Crocs CROX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Crocs beat estimated earnings by 32.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.55.
Revenue was up $200.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 13.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crocs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2
|1.88
|1.52
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|2.15
|2.47
|2.23
|1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|585.02M
|610.01M
|559.11M
|414.23M
|Revenue Actual
|586.63M
|625.92M
|640.77M
|460.10M
