Trimble: Q1 Earnings Insights

Trimble TRMB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trimble beat estimated earnings by 8.96%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $107.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trimble's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.59
|0.59
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.66
|0.72
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|895.56M
|882.61M
|867.80M
|825.86M
|Revenue Actual
|926.00M
|901.40M
|945.20M
|886.50M
To track all earnings releases for Trimble visit their earnings calendar here.
